Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Gala Saturday Night

The 18th Annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Gala is a sold-out event! Attendees are in for a treat with games, prizes, auctions, and more, in addition to dinner and dancing.

Even if you cannot get tickets to attend, you can still participate by playing 100 for $100, allowing the winner to pick their prize before the auction begins. There are only 100 tickets sold. Once they are gone, they are gone. At the time of writing, there were only 14 tickets available.

The other chance to participate is by bidding on silent auction items. With 107 items to choose from, you will indeed find something you want and need! There have been 60 bids since the auction opened on Monday. The bidding is similar to eBay’s, where you can place a maximum bid. The bidder receives a notification when someone outbids them.

Both of these offerings are available at LOLGala2024.givesmart.com.

The Gala is a significant source of funding for the Foundation. The proceeds cover the costs of the Foundation’s goals, such as this year’s planned donation toward the expansion of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs surgical services wing.