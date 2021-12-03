Hopkins County Holiday Activities

The Sulphur Springs Lions Club is hosting their 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade tonight at 7pm. Every entry must be decorated with working Christmas lights. The parade will begin at Buford Park travel down Connally Street to the square and then north on Church Street and west on Houston Street to Gerald Prim Stadium. The Lighted Christmas Market will also be going on downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Blue Santa’s elves will be collecting toys and monetary donations all along the parade route.

Today is the deadline for families to register for the Hopkins County Blue Santa toy program. Registration can be done online at CanHelpOnline.org. Documents needed for upload are proof of Hopkins County residency, birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each child ages 1-14, proof of income or proof of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, or CHIPS.

A Coat Giveaway sponsored by League Street Church of Christ will be held today from 9am – 11am in the Cash Saver Parking Lot on Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

The Northeast Texas Choral Society will have their annual Christmas Concert from 7-9 p.m. tomorrow and 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. The program will feature the chorus, soloists and instrumentalists and feature Christmas classics through the ages. It’s all under the direction of the society’s founder, Carol Allen.

Christmas on Main St will be held Saturday in downtown Sulphur Springsith vendors selling a variety of Christmas décor, handmade items, floral arrangements, gifts and food items along Main Street. The market, which is sponsored by Marlene’s Sass and Class and the Downtown Business Alliance, is scheduled from 9am to 4pm,

Christmas in the Park in Sulphur Springs will have its final evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. tomorrow at Heritage Park and Museum, 416 North Jackson St. Stop by for Christmas carols, meet Santa and visit all the buildings in Heritage Park.