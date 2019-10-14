Hopkins County Hospital Foundation “Bras For the Cause” Guidelines and Registration.

The Mardi Bras for the Cause will be held at the Hopkins County Stew Cookoff October 25 and October 26 to raise money for free mammograms for uninsured women over 40. All bras will be displayed at the contest. Two winners will be selected in each category: Most money raised & judges pick

Presented by Alliance Bank & Galyean Insurance

Bra Decorating Contest & Fundraiser

Guidelines:

Design a “bra” using any theme, materials, ideas, etc. You may start with a real bra of any size or color or make one from scratch from any material of your choosing.

All entries must be in good taste. Fun is certainly encouraged, but please make sure it is appropriate for all ages.

Please remember that the display space is limited, so keep the size of your entry manageable by one person.

Please include a title as part of the design. You may choose to have a simple title, descriptive, funny, touching or otherwise. A good title helps the voters connect with your creation.

Please provide a way to display your creation. A lingerie hanger, a body mannequin, frame or some type of plan to mount it to a grid. Lingerie forms will be for sale at Lou Nell’s for $10 each about a month before the event. Bras must be turned in to the Health Care Foundation inside the hospital, no later than Monday, October 21 st at 3:00pm

Forms must be filled out when the bra is delivered. Please bring the names, emails, and phone numbers of all of the designers with you when you turn in your bra.

Bras will be assigned a number in the order they are delivered.

Bras must be picked up after the event or at the Health Care Foundation Office on October 28 th between 8am and 3pm. Bras remaining after that date may be discarded. (Room 230 in the Hospital)

All bra-makers will receive a ribbon to wear on the weekend of the event to indicate their participation in the event.

Three Categories:

Mardi Bras: Bras that have anything to do with Mardi Gras…beads, feathers, masks, etc.

Awareness: Bras that put breast cancer top of mind.

Business: These bras will be a symbol of your business. Banks…money. Bakery…cupcakes/pies, etc.

Two Ways to Win a Brazzie Award:

Top Money Raiser in Each Category & Top Judges Pick in Each Category wins a Brazzie

Shameless campaigning ahead of time is encouraged. You may display your bra somewhere and start raising money right away. We are all about raising money for the Bras for the Cause Event! If you can collect money in advance to “support” your creation’s chances of winning, please do so.

$1 buys one vote. Please make all checks out to Hopkins County Health Care Foundation.

All bras will be displayed at the Hopkins County Stew Contest Vendor Area, Friday, October 25 th & Saturday, October 26 th . Everyone will enjoy the stew contest & festivities while checking out all of the creative bras & voting for their favorite.

Awards Presentation at approximately 12:30pm Saturday, October 26th at the Stew Contest.

Bra Entry Form

Bra Title: __________________________________________________________________

Brief Description of Bra’s Meaning/Theme:

____________________________________________________________________________

Name of Person(s) In Honor of or In Memory of:

____________________________________________________________________________

Category: (circle one) Mardi Bras Awareness My Business

List all Designers with email & cell #:

_____________________email:______________cell:____________ _____________________email:______________cell:____________ _____________________email:______________cell:____________ _____________________email:______________cell:____________ _____________________email:______________cell:____________

Money Raised: $____________________________ Please make checks payable to: Hopkins County Health Care Foundation