" /> Hopkins County Husband, Wife Found Dead – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Hopkins County Husband, Wife Found Dead

13 hours ago

 

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 19 north of FM71 after receiving a call for assistance and found a husband and wife deceased. Hopkins County and North Hopkins County firefighters also responded.  Both victims had apparently died of gunshot wounds. Initial indications are that it was a murder-suicide, with the husband apparently the shooter. No official determination of the cause of deaths will be made until after an autopsy has been completed. The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Joedan Edmondson and 48-year-old Melinda Edomondson.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     