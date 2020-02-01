Hopkins County Husband, Wife Found Dead

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 19 north of FM71 after receiving a call for assistance and found a husband and wife deceased. Hopkins County and North Hopkins County firefighters also responded. Both victims had apparently died of gunshot wounds. Initial indications are that it was a murder-suicide, with the husband apparently the shooter. No official determination of the cause of deaths will be made until after an autopsy has been completed. The victims have been identified as 53-year-old Joedan Edmondson and 48-year-old Melinda Edomondson.