Hopkins County Indictments

James Frank Neel

A Hopkins County grand jury indicted 75-year-old James Frank Neel of Sulphur Springs on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested back in May. He has been in jail since then, with bond set at $100,000 per charge.

The Hopkins County grand jury has indicted a 24-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman on two counts of assault on a public servant. Christina Nicole Anderson allegedly resisted the Cumby policeman and sheriff’s deputy who attempted to take her into custody for drunk driving in June. She then reportedly engaged in altercations with officers at the county jail. She’s been out on bail since her arrest. Mugshot not Available