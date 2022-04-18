Hopkins County Inmate Missing

Deputies are currently searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail at the Sulphur Springs Waste Water Treatment Plant Monday morning. The inmate was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and jeans. If you have any information please contact dispatch at 903-885-2768.

We will update this post with more information as we get it.

Name: MEDINA-TUIRUBIATES,MELTON

Medina was in custody for: VOP POSS CS PG 1 >= 1G < 4G

Race: W

Ethnic: H

Sex: M

Age: 49

Place of Birth: Mexico

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160

Hair: BLK

Eyes: BRO

Skin: MED

Scars/Marks:

TAT UR ARM

TAT R ARM

Build: MEDIUM N