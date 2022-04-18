Deputies are currently searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail at the Sulphur Springs Waste Water Treatment Plant Monday morning. The inmate was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and jeans. If you have any information please contact dispatch at 903-885-2768.
We will update this post with more information as we get it.
Name: MEDINA-TUIRUBIATES,MELTON
Medina was in custody for: VOP POSS CS PG 1 >= 1G < 4G
Race: W
Ethnic: H
Sex: M
Age: 49
Place of Birth: Mexico
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 160
Hair: BLK
Eyes: BRO
Skin: MED
Scars/Marks:
TAT UR ARM
TAT R ARM
Build: MEDIUM N
Hopkins County Inmate Missing
