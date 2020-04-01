Hopkins County Issues New Declaration Of Disaster

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Wednesday issued an amended, Declaration of Disaster for Public Health Emergency. The new declaration mirrors the statewide declaration issued Tuesday by Governor Abbott and includes a “Stay Safe At Home” order. The term “Shelter in Place” has been determined to be inaccurate because it refers to an imminent situation, such as a tornado, or active shooter incident. The new order is enforceable and appropriate action will be taken for violators

AMENDED DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER FOR PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, beginning in December 2019, a novel coronavirus, now designated as COVID-19, was

detected in mainland China, and has since spread throughout the world; and

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic on

March 11th, 2020; and

WHEREAS, extraordinary measures must be taken to contain COVID-19 and prevent its spread

throughout Hopkins County; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS:

1. That a state of disaster is declared for Hopkins County, Texas, pursuant to Section 418 of the

Texas Government Code.

2. That the County’s Emergency Management Plan has been implemented.

3. That this state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days of the date hereof,

unless the same is continued by consent of the Commissioners Court of the County of Hopkins, Texas.

4. Pursuant to Section 418 of the Texas Government Code, this declaration of the local state of disaster

for public health emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly

with the County Clerk.

5. Pursuant to the Texas Government Code, the Hopkins County Judge, Office of Emergency Management and Local Health Authority strongly urges compliance with the following:

a) The Court continues adoption of all measures of the March 19, 2020 Executive Order of

Governor Greg Abbott as attached hereto.

a) As attached hereto, the Court adopts all measures of the March 31, 2020, Executive Order of Governor Greg Abbott which includes, “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.”

b) In addition, all individuals currently living within Hopkins County are ordered to stay home and stay safe at their place of residence unless traveling for essential activities, providing essential governmental function, or operating essential businesses. All individuals are to maintain a space of six feet or more of social distancing from all persons outside their residence except for family/household members. Definitions of essential businesses is attached hereto.

c) Religious and worship services of more than ten people may only be provided by video, radio or teleconference. Religious institutions must limit numbers of individuals to ten people or less when preparing for or conducting worship services, video, or teleconference services.

d) Funeral services shall be no larger than immediate family