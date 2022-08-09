Hopkins County deputies responded to a disturbance in the Dike area and determined that 46-year-old Kenneth George Andrews had been in an argument and fired multiple shots at his son. The son ran to his grandfather’s home to seek safety and Andrews chased him there, continuing to fire. Deputies recovered 15 spend shell casings, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and Andrews was arrested on multiple charges. There were no injuries.

Sulphur Springs police responded to a disturbance and learned that a 75-year-old woman had injured her wrists after she was allegedly pushed down by her grand-daughter. 31-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Bender was arrested for injury to an elderly person and is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.