Hopkins County Jail Bookinga

Claston Wayne Bearden was arrested for Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. According to Hopkins County Jail records, the charge has been enhanced. No other information was available.

Richard Otto Hall was arrested Monday for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond information was not available and he is being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Melissa Kathleen Page was arrested Monday for Abandoning or Endangering a Child and Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. She’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.