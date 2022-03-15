Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Sebastian Caine Page was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a large amount of marijuana in a drug free zone, having a prohibited substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Bond set at $25,000 on the drug charges but denied on the weapons charge.

Twenty-one-year-old Fabian Chandler Ruiz was arrested for Possession of up to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bonds total $20,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County jail. mugshot not available

Thirty-four-year-old Christi Michelle Skaggs was arrested on a Johnson County warrant for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence. No bond amount was set and no further information was disclosed. mugshot not available