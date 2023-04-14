Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Lauren Serene Maxwell was arrested in Hopkins County on a Bond Forfeiture charge. She had been previously arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Bond has been set at $200,000 for a Mexican national arrested by Hopkins County deputies on warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault and Assault Family Violence Impeding Breathing/Circulation. Thirty-eight-year-old Efrain Ranjel-Corral was taken into custody without incident at his home in Sulphur Springs. A protective order and a 48 hour jail hold was requested. Corral was employed by a road construction company.