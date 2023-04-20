Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

SEth Christopher

Hopkins County deputies responded to a suspicious persons call on FM 3019 near Highway 11 and located a man checking mailboxes. A check with dispatch showed that the man, 34-year-old Seth Christopher was wanted on a Tarrant County warrant for assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hopkins County jail.

Michael Wayne Pehl

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-3o for failure to signal a lane change and made contact with the driver, a 17-year-old North Richland Hills man, who deputies say appeared nervous and evasive. A K9 search of the vehicle turned up  oxycodone and  psilocybin and Michael Wayne Pehl was arrested on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. HE was also charged on a Rockwall County warrant for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

Zachary Kyle MOrseth

Zachary Kyle Morseth was arrested for Violating his Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.

