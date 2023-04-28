Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Deputies arrested Christopher Kyle Candelaria on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant. They have released no other details; he is in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County arrested Kyle Michael Case for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. They also charged him with a misdemeanor offense. The victim was a child under 14. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Jesus Leobardo Gonzalez on a felony narcotics violation. He’s charged with Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and remains in jail.

Deputies took Taylor Lavon Gossett into custody on a warrant for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Jose Salvador Maldonado is in Hopkins County Jail on a U.S. Marshals warrant for smuggling contraband into a prison. No other information about the case is available.