Lorraine Louise Branch was arrested Tuesday for Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. NO bond information was available and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Michael Alan Dyer was arrested for Violation of Probation – Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he was being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Lindsay Michelle Kimball was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Prohibited Substance or Item in a correction or civil confinement facility. She remains in custody.