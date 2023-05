Richard Lee Lang was arrested Tuesday for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged on a warrant for felony theft. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Heather LaShay Self was arrested Tuesday for Forgery and Failure to Identify as a fugitive from justice by giving false information. She was also charged on three traffic warrants and remains in the Hopkins County jail.