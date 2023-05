Danny Wayne Barrett was arrested Thursday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. The alleged victim was under the age of 14.

Rodney Lariel Edgerson was arrested in Hopkins County on two Arkansas warrants. One was for Possession of a Controlled Substance and one for Forgery.

Heath Justin Harp was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. No bond information has been released and he remains in jail.