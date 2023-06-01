Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police stopped an SUV for a traffic violation at Como and Fuller Street. After receiving permission to search, they asked 43-year-old Eric Anderson Bailey to leave the vehicle. They found a small amount of methamphetamine and charged Bailey’s passenger, 19-year-old Faith Emily Greaves, with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a drug-free zone. Mugshots not available

Deputies arrested Shaunte Danielle Bell on a warrant for Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Alexander Garza was arrested in Hopkins County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mugshot not Available