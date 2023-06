Hopkins County arrested Sonya Lynn Wlodarczak for Violation of the Probation she was on for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. No bond information was available, and she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Brooke Lanee McSparrin on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her with a misdemeanor. No bond information was available.

Deputies arrested Stephen Michael Canales on a warrant for Violating his Parole. He’s in jail without bond. Mugshot not available