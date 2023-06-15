Header- Mark Patrick
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Fitzgerald

Amy Nicole Fitzgerald has been arrested for revocation of the bond she was on. She had been charged with Manufacturing or delivering a Controlled Substance. No new bond has been set and she’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Hall

Richard Otto Hall has been released on bond after his arrest in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. No information on the amount of bond he posted for his released.

Pritchard

Nicole Rae Pritchard was arrested on felony drug charges in Hopkins County. She was caught with more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. Her bond amount has not yet been set.

