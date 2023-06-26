Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Johnny Lee Givens

Two East Texans were arrested Sunday in downtown Sulphur Springs after officers stopped them for a stop sign violation. A search of their vehicle turned up a glass pipe in a lunch box and a quantity of methamphetamine in a baggie under the driver’s seat. They booked Johnny Lee Gavin of Mabank and Shelly Renee Townsend of Gun Barrel City into the Hopkins County Jail for possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance.

Jerry Wilkerson, Jr.Jerry Wilkerson, Jr. was arrested in Hopkins County Saturday for Possession of More than four but Less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They did not release a bond amount.

Karen Renee ZajicekA 51-year-old South Carolina woman was arrested by Cumby Police on multiple charges after a routine drive-thru check of the I-30 rest area shortly before 2:00 Sunday morning. The suspect’s vehicle drove off when the officers pulled in, and they stopped her at the 119-mile marker. The driver, Karen Renee Zajacik, admitted she had marijuana in the vehicle, which deputies found with THC Gummies and methamphetamine. They booked Zajacik into the Hopkins County Jail.

Brian Lynn MatthewsBrian Lynn Matthews was arrested Saturday for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Deputies also charged him with Evading Arrest of Detention of a Vehicle. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.