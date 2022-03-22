Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Brandon Tramane Whitmore

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Brandon Tremane Whitmore at his residence on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a household or family member with a weapon. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

James Dustin Kidd

Hopkins County deputies arrested 40-year-old James Dustin Kidd at a home in Como on two outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody for Violation of the Parole he was on for Assault -Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation and a Wood County warrant for Felony DWI. Bond was set at $50,000 on the DWI, but denied on the Parole Violation.

