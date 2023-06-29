Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 36-year-old Danielle Nichole Aaron of Yantis after deputies stopped her in Sulphur Springs for an expired vehicle registration. They found paraphernalia, meth residue, and liquid morphine not prescribed for her. She was also in possession of a fake military ID. Officers booked her into the Hopkins County Jail and set her bond at $10,000.

Deputies arrested Micah Isaiah Hopson Wednesday and charged him with two Credit or Debit Card Abuse counts.

Joyce Lynn Vandruff was arrested Wednesday for a narcotics violation. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and remains in the Hopkins County Jail.