Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header- Mark Patrick
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Danielle Nichole Aaron

Hopkins County arrested 36-year-old Danielle Nichole Aaron of Yantis after deputies stopped her in Sulphur Springs for an expired vehicle registration. They found paraphernalia, meth residue, and liquid morphine not prescribed for her. She was also in possession of a fake military ID. Officers booked her into the Hopkins County Jail and set her bond at $10,000.

Micah Isaiah Hopson

Deputies arrested Micah Isaiah Hopson Wednesday and charged him with two Credit or Debit Card Abuse counts.

Joyce Lynn Vandruff

Joyce Lynn Vandruff was arrested Wednesday for a narcotics violation. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     