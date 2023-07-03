Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Kenny Ray Hass was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. No bond information was available.

Robert Shane Hunt was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. He’s being held in the county jail.

April Danielle Homer was arrested in Hillsborough County on a Hopkins County warrant for Fraudulent Use or Possession of between 5 and 10 pieces of Identifying information of an elderly person. She was transported back to Hopkins County to face the charges. mugshot not available

Gary Dale Allen was arrested in Hopkins County on multiple charges. He’s accused on 2 counts of Evading Arrest or Detention; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon; 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. mugshot not available

Justin Scott Crawford was arrested over the weekend for Violation of his Probation for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Negligence. At last report he was in the Hopkins County jail. mugshot not available