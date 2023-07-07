Header- Mark Patrick
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Charles Edward YarbroughCharles Edward Yarbrough was arrested Thursday for Theft of More than $2,500 but less than $30,000. They booked him into the Hopkins County Jail.

Cas Eugene Edwards

Cas Eugene Edwards was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on a felony narcotics charge. Deputies booked Edwards into the county jail on a charge of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. The bond amount was not available.

Jillian Elizabeth Moore

Jillian Elizabeth Moore was arrested Thursday on two outstanding felony warrants. She is in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of Fraudulent Possession or Use of Credit or Debit Cards and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Kristen Noel Roberson

Deputies arrested Kristen Noel Roberson for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount was available.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     