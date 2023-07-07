Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Charles Edward YarbroughCharles Edward Yarbrough was arrested Thursday for Theft of More than $2,500 but less than $30,000. They booked him into the Hopkins County Jail.

Cas Eugene Edwards was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on a felony narcotics charge. Deputies booked Edwards into the county jail on a charge of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. The bond amount was not available.

Jillian Elizabeth Moore was arrested Thursday on two outstanding felony warrants. She is in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of Fraudulent Possession or Use of Credit or Debit Cards and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Deputies arrested Kristen Noel Roberson for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount was available.