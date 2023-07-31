Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jason Michael Newell was arrested Friday in Hopkins County on a Franklin County warrant for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. No other information was immediately available. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Javante Jaquan McGee was arrested in Hopkins County Saturday on two family violence warrants. He’s charged with Assault by Impeding Breath or Circulation and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. No bond information was available and at last report he was being held at the county jail. mugshot not available

Jalik Okneal Cleveland was arrested Saturday on a TDCJ warrant for Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.

Jose Manuel Galvan, Jr was arrested in Hopkins County on Friday. He’s charged with Violation of Parole and is being held without bond.

Phylicia Michell Merrit was arrested in Hopkins County. She’s charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.