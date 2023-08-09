Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Christopher Lynn Baldwin was arrested on a Hopkins County warrant for insufficient bond for a charge of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. No bond was set and he remains behind bars.

A 47 year-old Clarksville woman was arrested in Sulphur Springs for theft at a South Broadway store this week. Kristal Dawn McMahon, had previous convictions for theft and the charge against her was enhanced to a felony.

Garrett Matthew Bursby was arrested on two counts of Failure To Register as a Sex Offender. He was also charged with two minor traffic violations. No bond was set and he’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Jeannette Antion Cooper-Smith was arrested in Hopkins County for Assault on a Public Servant. No other information has been disclosed and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.