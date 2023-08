A 45-year-old man arrested in December of 2022 for Indecency With A Child has been arrested again after his bond of $100,000 was determined to be insufficient. The new bond for Christopher Lynn Blandon was set at $500,000.

Valery Nicole Covington was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging her with Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond has been set and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.