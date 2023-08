Joel Hinton Downs was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on 2 felony warrants. He’s charged with 2 counts of Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000.

Jordan Leslie Jones was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of the Probation he was on for Arson with the Intent to Damage a Habitation or Place of Worship.

Jastavari Gerald Robinson was arrested on a warrant for Surety off Bond. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.