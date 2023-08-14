Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies received an alert about a reckless driver on westbound I-30 and set up a checkpoint at the 131-mile marker east of Sulphur Springs. The 18-wheeler was located and was still traveling erratically. When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to pull over but finally stopped at mile marker 122, and they arrested driver Benignus Chukwudilum Uzomah.

Deputies transported Kevin Lank Jones from the Tarrant County Jail to the Hopkins County Jail. He and an accomplice face forgery charges after they attempted to cash a bogus check in Hopkins County. Jones’s bond is $50,000.