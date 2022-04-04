Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Derek Wayne Bone

Police responded to a disturbance and arrested a Cumby man who had allegedly assaulted his wife. Allegedly, 34-year-old DerekWayne Bone choked a female companion, used broken glass to cut her wrist, and hit her with a toolbox. They transported the woman to the hospital and arrested Bone on multiple charges. They have not set a bond on the felony charges.

Wyndel Dorsie Shepherd, Jr.

Cumby Police initiated a traffic stop at the 107-mile marker on a vehicle traveling close to 100 mph. The driver, the 29-year-old Wyndel Shepherd of Wake Village, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. His passenger, 28-year-old Samantha Evans of Texarkana (mug shot not available), admitted that some of the drugs were hers. Both received $30,000 bonds each.

Laura Marie Cook

Hopkins County Deputies searched for a wanted man on CR 2320 and observed the suspect’s daughter leaving the residence. Reportedly, 38-year-old Laura Marie Cook of Como had possession of methamphetamine, and they arrested him on felony drug charges.

Rosa Maria Medrano

A Cumby Police Officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding and found that the driver, 29-year-old Rosa Maria Medrano had neither a driver’s license nor insurance for the car. She was then found to have methamphetamine in her car and was also wanted on a narcotics warrant out of San Antonio.