Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Jarel Jalil Giles was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County on bond forfeiture warrants for Evading Arrest or Detention with a vehicle or watercraft and Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond information was not available.

Bradford Wesley Jones was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. NO bond information was available.

Jose Lopez was arrested for Possession of more than 1  but less than 4 grams  of a Controlled Substance. At last report he was in the Hopkins County jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     