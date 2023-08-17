Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jarel Jalil Giles was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County on bond forfeiture warrants for Evading Arrest or Detention with a vehicle or watercraft and Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond information was not available.

Bradford Wesley Jones was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. NO bond information was available.

Jose Lopez was arrested for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. At last report he was in the Hopkins County jail.