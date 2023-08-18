Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Deontae Rayshaad Earl Harper was arrested on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Fraudulent Use or Possession of items of Identification. No information about the offense or the bond amount has been disclosed and he was being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Romance Julius Murphy was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant charging him with Violation of the Probation he was on for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. No bond was amount was available and he remains behind bars.

Quentin Marcel White was arrested on a Hopkins County warrant for Violating the probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. AT last report he was behind bars at the Hopkins County jail.