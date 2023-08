Michael Shawn HouseState troopers arrested a 50-year-old driver of an 18-wheeler over the weekend after a minor accident at the 122-mile marker on I-30. The driver, 50-year-old Michael Shawn House’s hometown, was unavailable. He admitted to drinking and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWI with several priors, making the charge a felony.

Shaina Cheyanne Fields was arrested Monday in Hopkins County. They charged her with violating her parole. She’s in the Hopkins County Jail.