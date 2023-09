Patrick Jerome Cridell was arrested in Hopkins County for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. At last report he was being held in the county jail.

Kristin Noel Roberson was booked into the Hopkins County jail Thursday. She’s charged on a Dallas County warrant for Violating the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Shyanne Renee Watts was arrested Thursday for Assault on a Public Servant. She’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.