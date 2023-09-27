Hopkins County Jail Bookings

This week, officials arrested a Campbell man on an outstanding warrant at DFW airport. Alexander Grant Stevens was wanted for Deadly Conduct by Discharge of a Firearm. He allegedly shot several houses and vehicles out of his car window. They set his bond at $100,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County arrested Jarrad Blayne Hohenberger Tuesday for Possession of more than four grams but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. They release no other details or bond information. At last report, he was in the county jail.

David Ray Rholes, Jr., was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged him with an Insufficient bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor.

Deputies arrested Sami Sami, Jr., for Violating his Probation for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent of Impairing an Investigation. No bond information was available.