Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Jacob Thompson was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for Violation of his Probation. That probation was for Theft of Property valued at more than $100,000 but less than $200,000, Enhanced. They have not disclosed any other information.

Deputies arrested Jackson Daniel Delich for Revocation of the bond he was on for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he remained in jail.

Hopkins County arrested Joseph Daniel Collazo for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

