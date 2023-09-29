Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jacob Thompson was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County for Violation of his Probation. That probation was for Theft of Property valued at more than $100,000 but less than $200,000, Enhanced. They have not disclosed any other information.

Deputies arrested Jackson Daniel Delich for Revocation of the bond he was on for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, he remained in jail.

Hopkins County arrested Joseph Daniel Collazo for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.