Hopkins County Law Enforcement CenterHopkins County Deputies arrested John Williams Davis Monday on a felony drug charge. They booked him into the county jail for Possession of More than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested Xavier John Hill for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged with four misdemeanors and is in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested two men and a woman on unrelated misdemeanor offenses.