Hopkins County Deputies arrested MacKenzie Laine Fyke on multiple charges. They include Violation of Probation for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, and Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

Deputies arrested Jose Miguel Carmona in Hopkins County on a warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and six misdemeanors. They have not set bond, and at last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.