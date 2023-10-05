ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement CenterHopkins County Deputies arrested Denise Demond Louden Wednesday on warrants for Bond Forfeiture on two counts of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. They also charged him with a misdemeanor, and he’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Scott Allen Moore in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. They released no other details or bond information.

