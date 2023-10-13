Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center 

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Marvin Edd Lavassar on Thursday for three felony warrants. He’s facing Revocation of his bonds on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return.

Deputies arrested David Lynn on Thursday and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a vehicle or watercraft with previous convictions or serious bodily injury.

Hopkins County arrested John Clifford Conyers on a warrant for Revocation of his bond on a charge of felony DWI. They did not disclose new bond information.

They arrested Crystal Lynn Degen for Violating her Probation for felony Forgery of a Financial Instrument. At last report, she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hayley Nichole Dial was taken into custody in Hopkins County on a warrant for Revocation of her bond for Possession of a controlled substance. No other information was available.

Tylon LaDarryl Greer was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Thursday for Violating his Probation for being a convicted felon in Possession of a firearm. They released no bond information.

