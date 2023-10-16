Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Thirty-three- year old David Glynne Noble was arrested by Hopkins County deputies after he was contacted on the side of Hwy 11 in Como. He had initially claimed that his vehicle was broken down, although the motor was running. After refusing to obey the deputies instructions he fled the scene but was soon captured in the Como-Pickton ISD parking lot and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a previous conviction making the charge a 3rd degree felony.

Sherrie Lou Wells was arrested Saturday in Hopkins County on two Grayson Count warrants. She charged with Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to ID as a Fugitive From Justice. NO bond amount has been disclosed.

