Amy Leigh Illingworth was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County. She’s charged on a Delta County warrant with violating the probation she was on for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. She remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Eric Glen Roden was arrested in Hopkins County. He was wanted on a warrant revoking the bond he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No new bond information has been disclosed.