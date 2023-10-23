Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Francisco Arenas-Coyazo was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County for Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person with the Intent of Bodily Injury. They also charged him with Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Matthew Joseph Calder was arrested Sunday on multiple charges. They are accusing him of two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Family or Household Member with previous convictions, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Theft of a Firearm. No other information was available. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.