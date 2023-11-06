Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement CenterEric Blaine Patrick was arrested Saturday for Aggravated Assault of a Family or Household member with a weapon and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Denisha Emani McDavid on Friday in Hopkins County. They charged her with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor.

Preslie Paige Lappin was arrested Friday on a warrant for violating the probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She is in the Hopkins County Jail.