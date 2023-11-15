Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Kellen Warren Tramel was arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury. HE’s also charged on 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jesus Alberto Alaniz was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Monday. He was charged on a US Marshals warrant for Violation of Probation. No other details or information has been released.

Marcus Scott Lanier was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. NO bond information has been disclosed.