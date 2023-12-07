Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Aaron Keith Will Jones was in Hopkins County on multiple charges. They booked him for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two counts of Theft of a Firearm. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Bobby John Dixon was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. They have not released any other information about the arrest.

Deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Dulaney in Hopkins County for Violation of her Parole. She is in the Hopkins County Jail.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved