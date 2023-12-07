Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Aaron Keith Will Jones was in Hopkins County on multiple charges. They booked him for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and two counts of Theft of a Firearm. At last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Bobby John Dixon was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. They have not released any other information about the arrest.

Deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Dulaney in Hopkins County for Violation of her Parole. She is in the Hopkins County Jail.