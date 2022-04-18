Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Thirty-four-year-old Nicki Michelle Banks was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she remains in jail.

A new bond was set at $10,000 for 31-year-old James Lee Harper He was arrested in Hopkins County on a Bond Surrender Warrant for a Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 3rd degree felony.

Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Jason Magee was arrested in Hopkins County on a Warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held without bond.

Thirty-one-year-old Kayleigh Dawn Mills was arrested in Hopkins County for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, Failure to ID with Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information and Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.