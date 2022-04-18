Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Young Title Company Header

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

NIcki Michelle Banks

Thirty-four-year-old Nicki Michelle Banks was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she remains in jail. 

James Lee Harper

A new bond was set at $10,000 for 31-year-old James Lee Harper He was arrested in Hopkins County on a Bond Surrender Warrant for a Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.  The charge is a 3rd degree felony. 

Derek Jason Magee

Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Jason Magee was arrested in Hopkins County on a Warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held without bond. 

Kayleigh Dawn Mills

Thirty-one-year-old Kayleigh Dawn Mills was arrested in Hopkins County for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, Failure to ID with Fugitive Intent by Giving False Information and Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s being held in the Hopkins  County jail. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     