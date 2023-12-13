ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Carmen Lynn Williams and Reynoldo Deshawn Williams were arrested on multiple Tulsa County felony warrants for drug trafficking and distribution. Carmen was also charged with Unlawful Use of Video recording equipment and a misdemeanor. Reynoldo was also charged with Acquiring proceeds from Drug Activity. No bond was announced the suspects remain in the Hopkins County jail.

Dillon Curtis Derry was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with Violation of Parole. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.  NO bond  has been set.

Jeremiah Harveyton Sadler was arrested Tuesday on a US Marshal’s warrant   for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Synthetic Narcotics. No bond information has been disclosed and at last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

David Jay Smith was arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday on warrants charging him with three counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. NO other information about the incident has been disclosed.

