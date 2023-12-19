Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Rene Perea-Saldana was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of More than 4 but Less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. He’s also charged with Violation of the Probation he was on for Theft of a Firearm. At last report he remained in the Hopkins County jail.

Nathaniel Wright was arrested Monday in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for Robbery. NO other details were available.

Lakeith Kavon Williams was arrested Sunday for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle or Watercraft. He was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.