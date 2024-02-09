Denny’s Paris Header
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Joseph Daniel Collazo on Thursday on a warrant directing Revocation of the Bond he was on for a Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Taylor Lavon Gossett in Hopkins County on a Bond Forfeiture warrant. He had been charged with Forgery of A Financial Instrument.

Deputies arrested Monica Ranee Newkirk for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation.

